Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday.

Background on the attack

According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.

Investigators believe the intruder gained entry to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood by breaking through glass-paneled doors, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Inside, police discovered the 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, Scott said. DePape yanked the hammer from Pelosi and began beating him with it before being subdued by officers and arrested, Scott said.

DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.

Police said a motive for Friday’s intrusion was still to be determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that DePape targeted Pelosi’s home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Local lawmakers react

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement on Twitter:

"Praying for the Pelosi family and for Paul as he recovers from this terrible act of violence."

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon responded on Twitter with the following statement:

"We pray for a speedy recovery for Mr. Pelosi, and want the violent criminal held accountable and put behind bars."

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement:

“Melissa and I are praying for the Pelosi family. As we wait to hear more, every single American needs to be lowering the temperature. This is increasingly obvious: Disturbed individuals easily succumb to conspiracy theories and rage — the consequences are bloody and un-American.”

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issued the following statement on Twitter:

"I wish Mr. Pelosi well & pray for a quick recovery Everyone deserves 2b respected & violence is never okay."

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst issued the following statement on Twitter:

"We continue to pray for a quick and full recovery for Mr. Pelosi."

Safety for lawmakers

According to The Associated Press:

The nation's political rhetoric has become increasingly alarming, with ominous threats to lawmakers at an all-time high. The House speaker and other congressional leaders are provided 24-hour security, and increasingly other members now receive police protection. This, as crime and public safety have emerged as top issues for voters in the election.

In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and several members have been physically attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.

Members of Congress have received additional money for security at their homes, but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their residences.

Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has been viciously lampooned in campaign ads by Republicans and outside groups this election cycle that will determine control of Congress. Her protective security detail was with her in Washington at the time of Friday's attack in California.

Often at her side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have been married for 59 years and have five adult children and many grandchildren.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

The Pelosi home in the wealthy neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

During debates over the federal stimulus package, protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.” They left a pig’s head on the driveway.

