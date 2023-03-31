Nebraska and Iowa political leaders react to former President Trump's indictment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers and political leaders are providing mixed reactions to the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury of former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The reactions and statements do appear to fall along partisan lines, with Democratic leaders showing themes of "accountability" juxtaposed to some Republican officials who state a "politicization" of the justice system.

NEBRASKA

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb: “Trump is being held accountable for breaking the law. Just like Rep. Fortenberry was held accountable. The scams, conspiracy theories and flat out lies are endless with Trump and yet Republican politicians continue to make excuses for him.”

Kleeb further issued a statement aimed at Rep. Don Bacon's comments on CNN earlier in the month: “Yet again, Rep. Bacon is trying to have it both ways. On the one hand he is telling us to trust the party that lied to their base about the 2020 election results. Then on the other hand he is trying to pretend to be a moderate. Reality is Bacon always ends up giving cover to Donald Trump and votes with the extreme MAGA wing 98% of the time.”

Congressman Mike Flood issued the following statement to 3 News Now:

"This moment is unprecedented in our country’s history. Speaker McCarthy has already been taking steps to ensure this isn’t politically-motivated. I’ll be watching closely as the judicial process plays itself out."

Congressman Don Bacon issued the following statement to 3 News Now:

"I trust our legal system. There’s checks and balances with a jury, judges and appeals. President Trump will be able to make his defense and we’ll all see if this is a partisan prosecution or not."

IOWA

While NY faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – & it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it. pic.twitter.com/bGZbVnu4hJ — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) March 30, 2023

Reported indictment of Pres Trump highlights increasing politicization of the state & federal justice system Its alarming We must reverse this frightening trend — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 30, 2023

This is politically motivated and Iowans see right through it. This far Left, soft on crime DA has been fixated on going after the former president while crime in his city runs rampant. We need to restore confidence and faith in our justice system. — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) March 31, 2023

(2/2) Instead of trying to score points against political opponents, Bragg should focus on keeping New Yorkers safe. We will continue working to hold soft-on-crime DAs like Bragg accountable & restoring faith in our justice system. — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) March 30, 2023

Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa issued the following statement to 3 News Now:

"Iowans believe in basic fairness. We believe that no one is above the law. Not any politician, not even a former President. After today's indictment, every Republican politician has a decision to make: will they side with Iowans who believe in the rule of law, or with an indicted and disgraced MAGA politician?"

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE REACTIONS FROM NATIONAL LAWMAKERS

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.