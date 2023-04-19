Nebraska bill legalizing no-permit concealed carry passes final vote in Unicameral Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — A bill that would legalize no-permit concealed carry, sometimes referred to as "constitutional carry," passed its final stage of debate on Wednesday on a vote of 33 to 14. The legislation has been a priority for years for State Sen. Tom Brewer.

Following the vote, several members of the public watching in the balconies shouted down at the legislators on the floor, eventually Lt. Governor Joe Kelly ordered the balcony to be cleared.

LB77 will not only legalize no-permit concealed carry, but it will also prohibit certain weapons regulations by cities, villages and counties.

