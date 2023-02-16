Nebraska bill to take powers away from local health directors and give it to city councils

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — When the COVID pandemic first hit health officials were faced with a difficult task.

They had to respond to an unknown disease, with few treatment options, that was spreading quickly throughout Nebraska.

They had to make decisions … and they had to make them fast.

“Contagion, which is usually caused by viruses in most cases or even bacteria but can be chemicals or even radiation, knows no time limit. So the quicker that we can do something about it, the better. Usually, we are talking minutes and hours, not days and weeks,” said Jeremy Eschliman, the health director for the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

While we will never likely know for sure, health officials like Eschliman believe it was that quick reaction that helped prevent the loss of even more life due to COVID and kept Nebraska’s hospitals from collapsing under the strain of the pandemic.

But those decisions would prove unpopular with many who felt directed health measures like mask mandates and social distancing were infringing on their constitutional rights.

A new bill wants to make sure those rights aren’t infringed by health officials, leaving it up to elected officials instead.

“It means only elected officials should have the ability to restrict those liberties. They are directly responsible to the citizens who elect them. Should those citizens feel a decision is not in their best interest, the elected officials will face accountability at the ballot box,” said Senator Kathleen Kauth.

LB421, the bill introduced by Senator Kathleen Kauth, would shift Nebraska’s health directors to an entirely advisory role.

They could still make recommendations, but any action would have to be approved by a vote of a city council or County Board.

Multiple health directors, Dr. James Lawlor and organizations like the Nebraska Nurse’s Association testified against the bill and said it would delay responses to health crises putting people’s lives at risk.

County officials were also not pleased with the plan.

“You can call emergency meetings for emergency purposes but you need an agenda that clearly states what you will be voting on. Oh by the way, we are talking about an emergency I think everyone has talked about how those are kind of messy. If numerous ideas are being batted around and everyone agrees to, but it was not on the agenda, we have to call another meeting,” said John Cannon with the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Supporters of the bill argue that it adds another layer of accountability but the Health Directors at the hearing reminded the committee they do not have carte blanche to do what they like and that even they have bosses they report to.

“Everybody answers to somebody. Even if you are an elected officials you answer to the voters, same thing with me. I answer to a board that is comprised of elected officials and people appointed by county boards etc. and technical experts. We all answer to somebody,” said Eschliman.

