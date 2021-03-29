Nebraska cities want mobile keno to compete with casinos

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cities that reap millions of dollars in tax revenue from keno bets are imploring Nebraska lawmakers to let people play the game on their mobile phones.

The idea faces criticism from gambling opponents and was met with skepticism from some lawmakers who questioned whether expanding the game beyond its current paper-only form would make a difference.

Bellevue City Finance Director Richard Severson says keno has generated $7.5 million in local revenue over the last decade that city officials used to upgrade parks, fund domestic violence abuse programs and promote economic development.

Opponents say the measure expands gambling beyond what voters approved last year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.