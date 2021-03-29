Menu

Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Nebraska cities want mobile keno to compete with casinos

items.[0].image.alt
Monkey Business Images
Cities that reap millions of dollars in tax revenue from keno bets are imploring Nebraska lawmakers to let people play the game on their mobile phones.
Stack of chips on roulette table
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 16:33:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cities that reap millions of dollars in tax revenue from keno bets are imploring Nebraska lawmakers to let people play the game on their mobile phones.

The idea faces criticism from gambling opponents and was met with skepticism from some lawmakers who questioned whether expanding the game beyond its current paper-only form would make a difference.

Bellevue City Finance Director Richard Severson says keno has generated $7.5 million in local revenue over the last decade that city officials used to upgrade parks, fund domestic violence abuse programs and promote economic development.

Opponents say the measure expands gambling beyond what voters approved last year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018