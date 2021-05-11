Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Nebraska could let state banks offer cryptocurrency services

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Dan Kitwood
Nebraska banks that want to cash in on the cryptocurrency tech craze could start offering services to customers who own Bitcoin and other digital assets under a bill backed by state lawmakers.
Bitcoin sinks 20 percent as cryptocurrencies plummet
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 20:19:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska banks that want to cash in on the cryptocurrency tech craze could start offering services to customers who own Bitcoin and other digital assets under a bill backed by state lawmakers.

Senators advanced the measure, 39-1, through the first of three required votes in the Legislature.

The measure would make Nebraska the second state to create a formal charter for “cryptobanks,” allowing them to help facilitate transactions. The first state was Wyoming, which chartered its first institution in September.

Cryptocurrencies are an online form of money that are stored and tracked using a decentralized network of independent computers, which make transactions extremely secure and easy to verify.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018