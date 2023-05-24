Nebraska criminal justice bill introduced by Justin Wayne advances to final reading

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On Wednesday, state lawmakers voted to advance a bill focused on making criminal justice reforms to final reading on a vote of 30 to seven, with 12 senators not voting.

The bill, introduced by Senator Justin Wayne, creates pilot programs to establish virtual behavioral health services, hire assistant probation officers and create a probation incentive program among many other changes.

The Unicameral alsopassed a bill on public scholarships for private school education. That heads to the governor's desk.

