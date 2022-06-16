Nebraska First Lady endorses Democrat Pansing Brooks for Congress, splits from Ricketts endorsement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore made an endorsement Thursday that splits from an endorsement her husband, Governor Pete Ricketts, made in a Nebraska congressional race.

Shore, a registered Republican, endorsed Nebraska State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln in Nebraska’s first congressional district race.

Ricketts made an early endorsement of State Senator Mike Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, in January, well before the primary election.

Pansing Brooks and Flood will face off in a special election on June 28 to serve the remaining months of the term, after Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned in March due to being convicted of federal crimes.

After both won their primaries, the two will then re-match in November to determine who serves the full two-year term.

