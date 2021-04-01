Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces opposition to vaccine passports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Wednesday that he opposes the idea of vaccine passports.

“Nebraska will not participate in any vaccine passport program,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and healthcare privacy. Nebraska will take any necessary action to protect the private health information of our citizens and the freedoms we cherish.”

A vaccine passport is a document that shows a trailer has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested negative for the virus that causes it.

The information is stored on a phone or other mobile device that the user shows to airline employees and border officers.

The Biden administration and others want a paper version available, too.

The concept of vaccine passports has generated support from airlines and others in the travel industry.

