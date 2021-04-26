Watch
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs $9.7 billion budget package

Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a new, $9.7 billion two-year state budget into law that includes property tax credits and money to potentially build a new state prison.
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 15:33:25-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a new, $9.7 billion two-year state budget into law that includes property tax credits and money to potentially build a new state prison.

Ricketts praised several aspects of the budget, including $1.45 billion in state money that will be used for various property tax reduction programs.

The budget will grow by 1.7% annually over the two-year period. Ricketts did not veto any portion of the budget.

