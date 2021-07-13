Nebraska judge who nixed same-sex adoption target of filing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former state lawmaker Ernie Chambers is known for seeking the censure of Nebraska judges he believes have acted outside the bounds of fairness.

Now, Chambers is targeting a judge in the state's northeastern corner who saw the Nebraska Supreme Court overturn his denial of an adoption petition to a same-sex couple.

In a complaint filed last week with the Nebraska Judicial Qualifications Commission, Chambers accuses Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe violated state law requiring judges perform their duties “fairly and impartially” and “without bias or prejudice.”

Luebe described himself as “old-fashioned” in denying an adoption petition for a same-sex married couple last year. The state's Supreme Court overturned that denial in March.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.