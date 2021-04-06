Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to ban hair discrimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to new workplace protections that would ban discrimination against employees based on their hairstyles.

The measure advanced on a 38-0 vote through the first of three required votes.

Sen. Terrell McKinney, of Omaha, introduced the bill to prevent employers from harassing or firing employees based naturally curly hairstyles that are popular among Black people.

McKinney says he worked to address concerns raised last year by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who vetoed a similar version of the bill.

