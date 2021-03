LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill aimed at helping the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

If approved, the state would pay those families $50,000.

On Monday, lawmakers amended the bill to also include the families of corrections officers and private ambulance squad members.

The measure advanced to a final reading by a voice vote.

