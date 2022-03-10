Nebraska lawmakers debate on future water projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska lawmakers have begun debate over a plan to build a 4,000-acre lake in Gretna.

The lake is part of several proposed water projects.

It also includes adding a marina at Lake McConaughy, a lodge and event center in Niobrara, and expanding the marina at Lewis and Clark Lake in the northeast part of the state.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh expressed concerns over the funding.

"I do have concerns about the funding mechanism for it, and I have concerns about what our priorities are,” said Cavanaugh.

Several other lawmakers said the projects would boost the state's economy.

"Let's move Nebraska forward," said Sen. Robert Hilkemann. "We'll have it between Lincoln and we've got the thing going, McConaughy is a gift."

The cost of all the projects is estimated at $200 million.

