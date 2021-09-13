Watch
Nebraska lawmakers launch special redistricting session

Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska lawmakers have launched a special session to redraw the state’s political boundaries, with one proposal that would add a 50th state senator to the Legislature to try to keep rural Nebraska from losing a seat.
Nebraska State Capitol Building
Posted at 3:12 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:12:18-04

Sen. Mark Kolterman, of Seward, proposed the measure along with two other rural senators.

The bill would expand the Legislature from its current 49 members to 50. Adding a senator would reduce the ideal number of residents per legislative district, making it easier for lawmakers to preserve rural districts that lost population over the last decade while still adding a district to fast-growing suburban Omaha.

