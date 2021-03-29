Nebraska lawmakers move bill to require trafficking posters in casinos

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s soon-to-open casinos would have to display human trafficking informational posters under a bill advanced by state lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval to the measure, which seeks to help human trafficking victims. Nebraska already mandates posters in rest stops and strip clubs, both places that advocates have identified as spots where human trafficking might take place.

The posters are written in English and Spanish and include a toll-free number where trafficking victims or people who suspect trafficking can call for help.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.