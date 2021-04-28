Nebraska lawmakers spar over private school tax credit bill

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a debate on a bill that would indirectly subsidize private schools with a state tax credit for people who donate to private-school scholarship programs.
Backers pitch the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn’t meet their needs.
But it faces sharp opposition from other lawmakers who say it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools and other priorities.
Debate was expected to continue into Wednesday evening because of a filibuster.
