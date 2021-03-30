Nebraska lawmakers to debate medical marijuana legalization

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska is once again headed to the full Legislature for debate, despite long odds and the more likely prospect that the issue will go before voters next year.

Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee advanced the measure on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the bill, but opponents are likely to block it with a filibuster. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has also made it clear that he opposes it.

That likely won’t stop supporters, who are also preparing a citizen-led petition drive to put the issue on the 2022 general election ballot.

