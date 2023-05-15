Nebraska Legislature expected to debate, possibly vote on abortion and gender-affirming care Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — LB 574, also known as the Let Them Grow Act, will be on the floor of the Unicameral Tuesday for what could be a final reading and vote.

The act would ban some forms of gender-affirming care in the state and now, attached to that, is a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood and OUTNebraska are working to show the real-world impact this bill could have.

Megan Wilcox shared the difficult decision she and her husband made: at 13 weeks of pregnancy doctors discovered her baby had a rare condition called trisomy 18, a condition that causes fetal growth delays and deformities.

“His intestines we're growing on the outside of his body. He had no nasal bone and other deformities. He was suffering and my husband and I decided that we would go with the termination,” said Wilcox. “We didn't want him to suffer anymore. If this ban were to go through, I would not have been able to make that choice because we did not find out until 13 weeks.”

Other Nebraskans who say they have benefited from gender-affirming care also spoke out against the legislation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.