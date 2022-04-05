Watch
Nebraska Legislature fails to override Ricketts veto on rental assistance by one vote

Nebraska Legislature
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 05, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Legislature was unable to override Gov. Ricketts' veto on rental assistance Tuesday.
The vote was close. It failed to pass by one vote.

This allows roughly $80 million to go to urban areas like Lincoln and Omaha but no money for rural Nebraska communities.

