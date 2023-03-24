Nebraska Legislature hears emotional testimony related to two anti-digital grooming bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday there was emotional testimony from a 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually targeted by her soccer coach when she was 13.

She and her mom testified that they're afraid the coach wouldn't have been prosecuted if it wasn't for a confession that he intended to have sex with her.

This was during hearings on two anti-digital grooming bills.

Proponents say current laws don't prevent highly-sexualized conversations with minors and vulnerable adults.

“There weren't many laws to protect me online when I was 13. Now, three years later, imagine how many more stories, how many more girls have been affected. Still, nothing to protect us,” said Grace Corrigan, a victim of an enticement attempt.

“There's so much gray area there and predators know exactly what they're doing, and they're using images of children for their own sexual gratification,” Amie Konwinski, Smart Gen Society.

Smart Gen Society works with minors on digital safety. Its research shows about 60% of sexual assault victims in the last decade have been minors.

