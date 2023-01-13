Watch Now
Nebraska Legislature Rules Committee hears proposals Thursday

It was a lively afternoon at Nebraska's Capitol as the legislature's rules committee listened to proposals.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 19:43:24-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a lively afternoon on Thursday at Nebraska's capitol as the legislature's rules committee listened to proposals.

One of the more controversial topics was a proposal to strike the legislature's opening prayer which came from state Sen. Megan Hunt.

But another proposal also garnered attention, it was to make the legislature more accessible for people with disabilities.

“I just hope that whatever happens, at least it's for the mobiley, disabled and elderly who actually cannot get here,” said one disability advocate.

State Sen. Hunt also advocated for a rule to allow pets in the capitol.

