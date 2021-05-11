Nebraska Legislature update: Medical leave, police reform

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - A bill to guarantee paid medical leave to Nebraskans failed to advance in the legislature.

The measure would have required employers to allow an employee to use paid leave to care for a sick family member or for an absence due to domestic abuse or to get psychological treatment.

Sen. Tony Vargas, who sponsored it, says even in the midst of the pandemic, 70% of low-wage workers in the state have no sick days available to them.

In other news, a Nebraska bill calling for police reform will move forward with a few changes.

Lawmakers approved two amendments Monday aimed at helping smaller law enforcement departments better meet new training requirements.

The bill would require officers to get 12 additional hours of de-escalation training every year starting in 2023 and require departments to develop officer intervention policies.

The bill is on track to be considered for final reading later this month.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.