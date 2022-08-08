Nebraska Legislature will not hold special session to amend abortion laws

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — There will not be a special session called to amend abortion rights in Nebraska, according to a statement released Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts received a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers indicating that 30 state senators support amending Nebraska’s abortion laws, just three short of the 33 senators that would be necessary to break a filibuster. They were looking to prohibit abortions starting at 12 weeks in a special session.

“It is deeply saddening that only 30 Nebraska state senators are willing to come back to Lincoln this fall in order to protect innocent life. The proposal to change Nebraska’s state law that prohibits abortions starting at 20 weeks and reduce that to 12 weeks is a measured, reasonable step to protect more preborn babies in our state,” said Ricketts.

The letter listing the state senators who supported prohibiting abortions starting at 12 weeks in a special session is available online.

