Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee hears testimony on Social and Emotional Learning

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — There has been a lot of controversy in Nebraska classrooms in the last few years. Controversies over COVID precautions, Critical Race Theory and the latest — Social and Emotional Learning.

“This shouldn’t be promoted by the Nebraska Department of Education. It shouldn’t be taught under the name of SEL, CRT or whatever acronym one might have to teach it,” said Senator Dave Murman, chair of the education committee.

Social and Emotional Learning, sometimes referred to as SEL, is described as a process where children and young adults learn interpersonal skills, how to manage emotions and show empathy for others.

But Senator Dave Murman, the chair of the education committee feels SEL is being used as a backdoor to teach controversial academic theories like Critical Race Theory, an opinion shared by State Board of Education Member Kirk Penner.

“They took a legitimate class and took it as far left as they can. That is what happened with Social and Emotional Learning. Big Education can’t help themselves; it's like an addiction. They must plug their politics into every aspect of education,” said Penner

He believes there is a conspiracy between national educational organizations like the National Educators Association and teachers' unions to push concepts like CRT through SEL.

But the school officials testifying say the conspiracy doesn’t exist and that culture war issues like CRT, and now, SEL, harm schools.

“Are you finding when politicians wage these very divisive culture wars in the halls of power, on social media and in our public schools that it hurts public schools?,” said Senator Danielle Conrad.

“Yes, very much,” replied Central City School Board President Lisa Wagner.

Murman had invited several school officials and educators to testify but one classroom perspective was missing — that of a student.

“Unfortunately no students were invited to testify today so the committee will miss out on the input of students in our public schools,” said Jayden Speed, a recent graduate of Conestoga High School.

Speed says SEL wasn’t a problem for his classmates and he thinks lawmakers are focusing on it for political, not educational reasons.

“I don’t think SEL has ever been an issue in our public schools. I don’t think most students talk about it usually and it wasn’t a common phrase until the last few months when it has become the target of the culture war,” said Speed.

