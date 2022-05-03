Watch
Nebraska likely to wait for final ruling in abortion case

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice demonstrator outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:16:48-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the Republican governor likely won’t decide whether to call a special legislative session focused on abortion until the U.S. Supreme Court releases its official opinion on the issue.

Ricketts has said Nebraska needs to be ready to outlaw abortion, and he strongly supported a bill this year that would have automatically done so if the high court gives states that option.

The bill ultimately failed, however, after opponents blocked it with a filibuster, and it’s questionable whether a special session held this year at extra taxpayer expense would produce a different outcome.

