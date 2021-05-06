Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Nebraska moves toward creating school finance commission

items.[0].image.alt
State of Nebraska
Nebraska Unicameral
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 17:46:37-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are moving ahead with a plan to create a special commission that would look at the way the state's public K-12 schools are funded.

The measure advanced, 37-5, despite opposition from some lawmakers who see it as a way for school lobbyists to secure more money for their districts.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has expressed concerns as well, saying he doesn't want a "rubber stamp" commission that would help build momentum for more spending.

Lawmakers have sparred over the issue because many want to lower local property taxes, and Nebraska's K-12 public schools are the biggest consumer of that revenue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018