Nebraska paid sick leave supporters kick off effort to make 2024 ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Like the minimum wage petition last year that eventually received the approval of Nebraska voters, another worker-focused petition drive launched in Nebraska on Tuesday.

This time, it's about paid sick leave.

"Right now, thousands of working Nebraskans with full-time jobs don't get any sick days," said Jo Giles, the executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha. "It's time to fix that."

If it gets the approval of Nebraska voters in November 2024, it would require Nebraska businesses to offer paid sick leave for employees. It would accumulate at least one hour for every 30 hours worked, up to seven days for businesses of at least 20 employees, and five for fewer than 20 employees.

Employers could offer more sick leave if they wish. Employers who already offer the benefit would not be impacted, including businesses that offer paid time off jointly for either vacation or sick leave.

"Nebraska parents and families face impossible choices," Giles said. "Either send their sick kids to school or risk losing a day's paycheck."

The press conference was held a OneWorld Community Health Center's urgent care clinic in South Omaha.

OneWorld CEO Andrea Soklkin made a health argument, saying allowing paid sick leave will mean fewer people unnecessarily catch diseases, and more people get pressing health needs addressed.

Verdis Group co-founder Craig Moody said it's a policy that's good for business. The consulting firm offers it and employs 16 people, he said.

"Our team is extraordinarily productive knowing that they need not have to work when they or their loved ones are sick," he said.

Nebraska Hospitality Association responds

Not every employer is on board. The group that represents some Nebraska restaurants, the Nebraska Hospitality Association, said they weren't opposed to last year's minimum wage petition, as most in the industry already offered it.

Executive Director Zoe Olson said this time is different.

"It seems not just anti-free market, it also just seems anti-Nebraskan to say ... 'We're gonna force you to do this,'" she said.

She said the industry is "tired" and still hasn't recovered from the pandemic.

Paying that sick leave can add up, she said, especially for very small businesses that might need to temporarily close when employees are sick.

"If that happens a lot, that business isn't going to be in business," she said. "That's just how it's going to work. If you can't earn money while ... your very few employees are off."

Omaha Chamber of Commerce

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce said it still needed to review the specific language of the petition Tuesday afternoon.

"We have large companies that consider this a talent recruitment and retention issue, and a lot of those companies have instituted paid family leave on their own," said Jennifer Creager, vice president of public policy at the chamber. "Our concern has always been the impact on smaller businesses."

Other states

At least three other states have passed paid sick leave requirements at the ballot box, including Arizona, Washington and Massachusetts.

