Nebraska police training, accountability measure advances

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Under a proposal backed by lawmakers, police, sheriffs and state patrol deputies in Nebraska would face greater accountability and have more yearly training, with a focus on de-escalating conflicts.

Senators gave the measure initial approval on Wednesday despite concerns from some that the requirements would be difficult for smaller law enforcement agencies to follow.

The vote came one day after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd, an incident that sparked sometimes violent protests nationally.

