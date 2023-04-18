‘Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign,’ rooted in national civil rights movement, rallies at State Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — About 50 Nebraskans rallied on the steps of the State Capitol for a “Moral Monday” demonstration, saying they won’t be silent about state lawmakers’ actions that affect voting rights, transgender kids, gun control, a proposed sub-minimum wage for youths and more.

The event was organized by the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, which represents a local revival of a national network founded by civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign rallied Monday, April 17, 2023, at the State Capitol. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

“We are a new unsettling force that has arisen to disrupt the status flow,” said Angela Montalvo of Ogallala, a member of the coordinating committee.

Prior to the rally, the group — carrying signs with messages such as “Living Wage” and “Stop the Wars, Feed the Poor” — was inside the State Capitol handing out a list of “demands” and positions on certain bills to state lawmakers who would meet with them.

Outside, State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha appeared to be the lone legislator who stopped by.

Similar rallies are being held in various other states, Montalvo said. She said the Nebraska group formed in 2020 but this year has taken on a more active role, given high-profile proposed laws related to such topics as voter ID, abortion, a gender-affirming care ban and child care subsidies.

“Rather than make Nebraska a hospitable home for everyone, we have seen most of our senators turning our state into a space for a very specific demographic,” said the Rev. Zac Wolfe of Lincoln. “A place that cares about the bottom line of business rather than the embodied life of the constituents.”

He said that those who resist “returning to the wild, wild west” have been called ignorant and told to stay quiet.

During the rally, a dozen or so Nebraskans stood up to speak about personal experiences and how certain legislation or state policies impact their families.

Sierra Edmisten of Hastings said she is a working mom whose family has suffered from “food insecurity.” She said she and her husband at times had to choose which of them was going to eat that day.

Edmisten pushed against tightening eligibility levels for state SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

The Rev. Zac Wolfe of Lincoln of the Poor People’s Campaign. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

She said that to stay within SNAP eligibility limits, she already has had to forgo pay raises she should be “celebrating.”

Emma Haar, 15, of Grand Island spoke against proposed legislation to pay minors in Nebraska less than minimum wage.

“It makes me sad to know I have to come here repeatedly … for what should be basic human rights for teenagers,” she said.

Among other speakers were Blanca Mejia, founder of Generation Diamond, a South Omaha-based organization that helps the homeless and those seeking to re-enter the workforce after prison.

She said many view poor people as “losers.”

“Really, you don’t know their story,” she said, adding that there are many different reasons for being poor. Policy decisions can help or hurt, Mejia and others said.

Mejia looked toward the State Capitol and said: “Please do something.”

