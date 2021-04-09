Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate has sued the state corrections department, saying she was denied her constitutional right to get an abortion.

The woman, identified as Jane Roe, asked a judge for an emergency order so she can get state-mandated counseling and an abortion at a Planned Parenthood in Lincoln by her scheduled appointment on Tuesday.

The lawsuit says she’s a little more than 15 weeks pregnant and has been in prison since Feb. 18. She's serving a 26-month sentence at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.

Brigitte Amiri with the American Civil Liberties Union said every other court that has heard similar cases has ruled in favor of abortion rights for inmates