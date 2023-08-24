Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon hosts town hall at Westside Middle School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon had a town hall in Douglas County on Wednesday evening.

Residents and constituents were able to attend the event at Westside Middle School.

3 News Now caught up with Bacon after the town hall where he addressed the crowd that included some supporters opposed to former President Trump and ardent Trump supporters ahead of his indictment case in Georgia.

“We have people in that audience that have a visceral dislike for President Trump. And you saw some in there that viscerally like him. So how are we going to handle that ... and that's going to be hard. Our country, we just have to be patient and work our way through it. But I think you saw the crowd in there. You had very strong feelings on both sides of that issue ... and that's just part of reality that we have right now," said Bacon.

He also addressed a farm bill Congress is working on and says he expects it to be voted on in the house by September or October.

It would provide assistance to the agriculture industry throughout the country.

