Nebraska senators attend White House roundtable on protecting reproductive rights

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Sometimes lawmakers have to be creative to get their bills passed into law.

But this last session progressive senators in the Unicameral were shocked when they saw how their colleagues intended to pass a 12-week abortion ban.

"We had worked so hard last session on blocking the abortion ban. This session on blocking the abortion ban. To have them come back, they were essentially piggybacking on hatred for the trans community to get an abortion restriction passed," said Senator Jen Day who represents legislative district 49.

While the bill has been passed, signed, and is now in effect, the battle over abortion is still very much raging in the Cornhusker State.

Conservative lawmakers originally tried to pass an even more restrictive 6-week abortion ban and Day expects that they won't be happy keeping the ban at 12 weeks when they reconvene next year.

"I do foresee that further restrictions will be coming — likely in the upcoming session or subsequent sessions. That is when we are going to be utilizing some of these strategies to make sure that no further restrictions are put in place because we know that Nebraskans don't support further restrictions on abortion," said Day.

On Wednesday, Senator Day, along with Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, joined dozens of representatives and state senators from across the country at the White House for a round table discussion on reproductive rights.

With new bans being implemented the conversation is pivoting to how lawmakers can protect reproductive rights while challenges to these new bans play out in court.

"A lot of the conversation right now is not just about pushing back on restrictions for abortion rights. It's also about OK if they are going to restrict abortion rights and we know that's gonna happen, how do we best make sure that people who can get pregnant and babies are gonna be healthy and safe," said Day.

A lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood is looking to stop Nebraska's latest abortion ban but its hearing has been continued to July.

"We have so many ideas we are taking away from this meeting on legislation and ways to push back. I am extremely proud and privileged to be here today," said Day

The next hearing where an injunction could potentially be put in place on Nebraska's 12-week abortion ban will come up on July 19.

