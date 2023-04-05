Watch Now
Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist stepping down from legislature

Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 15:42:05-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist announced Wednesday at noon she is stepping down from Legislature in a video message.

Giest is stepping down to focus on her run for Mayor of Lincoln.

"I'm going all in on this race," said Geist. "Spending full time running for Mayor of Lincoln."

Gov. Jim Pillen will announce her replacement for the District 25 Legislative seat tomorrow at 1:30.

