Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in September

Nati Harnik/AP
The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Oct 15, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State tax officials say Nebraska government collected more tax revenue than expected last month.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax receipts in September of $625 million, which is 19.2% above the forecast of $525 million.

Department officials say the state had higher-than-expected collections from net sales-and-use taxes, net individual income taxes and net corporate income taxes. Net miscellaneous taxes came in lower than projected.

Nebraska has collected $1.484 billion so far in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. That’s 11.7% higher than the projected forecast of $1.328 billion. The projections were set in April by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.

