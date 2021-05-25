Watch
Nebraska to offer full tax exemption to military retirees

Nati Harnik/AP
Military retirees who stay in Nebraska after their service ends won’t have to pay state taxes on their retirement income under a new state law.
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 19:44:19-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Military retirees who stay in Nebraska after their service ends won’t have to pay state taxes on their retirement income under a new state law.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed into law a full tax exemption that will go into effect in 2022.

Ricketts approved it outside the governor’s residence, surrounded by state lawmakers and advocates for veterans.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, says the measure will help Nebraska keep its military retirees, who are often highly educated and have security clearances that make them attractive to military contractors.

