Nebraska weighs bill to ban abortion if U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP & KMTV) — Under a bill that has sharply divided lawmakers, Nebraska would immediately ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its 1973 decision to legalize the procedure. It's possible that the court could issue a decision that would overturn Roe vs. Wade this summer.

If the bill passes, Nebraska would become the 14th state nationally to enact a so-called trigger law. Doctors, not mothers, would be punished under the law.

Lawmakers remained stuck on the measure and weren't expected to take the first of three required votes on it until later Wednesday evening.

Supporters of the measure say it would ensure that Nebraska is among the first states to outlaw abortion if the court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that allowed the procedure. Opponents say the measure is an intrusion on women's ability to make personal medical decisions.

The bill got pushback from more liberal senators.

"The fact that my reproductive destiny, that my fertility, that my rights to control my own body and everyone other woman in this chamber is even up for debate is something I can't believe we have conceded," said Omaha State Sen. Megan Hunt.

Conservative Senator John Arch went through every state of development and questioned when human life begins.

"Is this a human being in a distinct stage of development, or does it become a human being at some other point? And I think that conflict is the conflict we live with right now on this issue," Arch said.

