Nebraska's proposed Voter ID ballot initiative receives mixed reaction at public hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Before votes were even cast in the 2020 election there was rampant speculation and accusations of voter fraud tipping the sales of the election.

Multiple investigations in several states have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud but concerns over its potential are still at the top of many voters' minds.

“I think everyone on both sides needs to have more confidence that their vote was counted and counted correctly and that the outcomes represent the will of the voters,” said Dean Warneke, an Omaha resident who attended Tuesday’s ballot initiative hearing.

Warneke was amongst a number of people who joined Secretary of State Bob Evnen at a hearing for initiative 432, which if passed will require a photo ID before casting a ballot.

For Warneke 432 is a small step to take to secure our election and unlike many of the supporters of 432, Warneke doesn’t believe claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I don’t know that there was widespread voter fraud in Nebraska but I think prevention is a good thing though,” said Warneke.

Opponents of 432 aren’t convinced the measure will improve election security.

Many testified about the unintended consequences of photo ID requirements that can lead to the disenfranchisement of eligible voters, something that Earnie Boykin says she has experienced firsthand.

“The voting rights act was passed in 1965. I could not vote until that was passed. So I was 23 years old when I got the right to vote,” said Boykin.

Boykin, along with several others, testified how Voter ID requirements can disproportionately affect minority communities and said it comes dangerously close to a poll tax, which the 24th amendment of the constitution specifically prohibits.

“When you want to have a voter initiative. A voter ID, they say it's not a poll tax but you have to buy your ID. You have to buy all your documentation before you get your ID so you can vote, so it's a poll tax and we don’t need to go back to that,” said Boykin.

One concern shared by both supporters and opponents of 432 was how the requirement would be implemented should it pass.

Right now, no one knows what implementation would look like.

The language of the initiative only asks voters if they want to amend the constitution, the specifics of that would be left up to the Unicameral.

“The nuts and bolts of it will be left to the legislature. We do know there are over 35 states across the country that have some form of voter ID. So in the event, it would pass there is a roadmap that I would hope the legislature will look at and go by that. And I'm sure they will,” said Brian Kruse.

