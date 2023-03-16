New amendment to six-week abortion ban bill looks to extend timetable to 12 weeks, remove exemptions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — If LB 626, better known as the Nebraska Heartbeat Act, were to pass it would put Nebraska amongst the states with the strictest limits on abortions.

The bill came into the session with significant momentum, 28 co-sponsors and until now has looked like it would have the votes to easily pass.

But a new amendment is making the bill look like less of a sure thing.

“I just want the 13 new senators to have some say. And I know there are some senators out there, I have talked to them, I won't give you a name or how many there are, that have expressed a like concern,” said Senator Merv Riepe of District 12.

Senator Riepe was one of the 28 co-sponsors of LB 626 but in the weeks since the bill was introduced, he says he has become concerned with aspects of the bill he feels need more discussion.

“Oftentimes, a woman by the time … and I'm not an expert on this but varying menstrual cycles and might not know when they are pregnant. Certainly not by six weeks,” said Riepe.

Riepe feels that a tight timetable for legal abortions could push women to make desperate decisions in order to end a pregnancy.

Decisions like self-harm or purposely mischaracterizing a pregnancy to qualify for exemptions.

“Under the 626, it’s a rape, and that's an exception. So while it was a consensual relationship, to have the abortion because she is desperate, she may claim it was a rape,” said Riepe.

The amendment has understandably been getting mixed reactions from anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates.

For those opposed to LB 626, it's a welcome surprise.

“With Senator Riepe's amendment we are going to see even more robust debate on this issue and more room for Nebraskans to continue to contact their senators on all sides of the spectrum,” said Scout Richters, senior legal policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska.

Understandably the bill’s introducer, Senator Joni Albrecht, was not pleased with the new amendment.

“She said she was disappointed and that she wanted to sit down and talk about it. And I told her I will sit down and talk with anyone at any time,” said Riepe.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.