New precincts, new polling places: Douglas County voters will likely see changes during May election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For many Douglas County voters, the upcoming election will likely come with a new routine.

The Douglas County Election Commission has sent polling information cards through the mail this week. Voters will need to pay close attention to where they'll be going to vote because about 40% of them will have a new polling place this election, according to Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Kruse said the latest U.S. Census data for the county is what’s driving the changes. The county saw an increase in its population.

"Essentially, it's a domino effect," he said. "The legislature redistricts, which then results in new precincts in counties, which can result in new polling places."

Kruse added that there are more changes to look for on the yellow cards such as voting within political subdivisions.

He said the commission is sending the cards out now to give voters time to get used to these new changes. He hopes to avoid potential headaches come election day.

"We want to minimize confusion on election day," Kruse said. "We encourage all voters, look at your yellow card, go to our website, be sure you know where you’re going to vote this time around before you head out the door."

He reminds voters to check out the county election commission's website for more detailed information on polling places as well as helpful resources involving who's on the ballot: votedouglascounty.com.

