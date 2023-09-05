North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum campaigns for president in southwest Iowa Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Republican presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum made campaign stops in southwest Iowa Tuesday. He visited Glenwood, Shenandoah and Red Oak to meet with voters, tour an ethanol facility, and visit the childhood home of the Everly Brothers.

Burgum, a former technology entrepreneur, was one of eight candidates who participated in the first primary debate last month. 3 News now caught up with him at Keg Creek Brewing Company in Glenwood where he said his focus is on the issues impacting voters as opposed to discussing allegations against other candidates.

“We're just going to keep talking about the things we know are on the minds of the voters and, hopefully — we won't have the business models around cable news, national news, and clickbait that's obsessed with some of these controversies around past and current presidents, get in the way of the nation selecting a leader that's going to help navigate through very troubling times ahead,” Burgum said.

The governor says some of the big concerns he hears from voters surround inflation, national debt, the economy and China.

