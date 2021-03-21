Omaha City Council candidates take part in community forum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Candidates looking to unseat councilman Ben Gray in District 2 took part in a community forum on Saturday to discuss the issues their North Omaha district is facing and what solutions they hope to bring through a position on the city council.

Among the issues discussed were jobs, public transportation, housing, police relations, and how to further develop the district.

Gray, who is running for re-election, was unable to attend the forum due to a personal emergency.

The primary election is slated for April 6.

Hear from the candidates by watching the above report from 3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson.

