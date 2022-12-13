Omaha city council passes affordable housing plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council passed an affordable housing plan on Tuesday. There is a long-term goal of establishing a blueprint that makes it easier for city residents to pay rent and mortgages.

The plan calls for changing zoning regulations, puts more restrictions on tax-increment financing and seeks to expand a series of housing programs.

Some of the proposals drew pushback from two council members who tried to strike sections of the plan.

Council President Pete Festersen, along with four other members, didn't want to make changes.

"I don't think amending this document is our role today,” said Festersen. “I think our role today is respecting this public process that was just undertaken and adopts a document that has lots of different options and strategies that we could pursue."

Council members emphasized it was just a plan and any of these strategies would need to be approved by the council and mayor.

