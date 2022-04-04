Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert endorses Brett Lindstrom for Nebraska governor Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert endorsed Brett Lindstrom for governor Monday.

According to the Nebraska Examiner, the endorsement comes on the same day counties started mailing out early ballots for the May 10 primary race. The mayor supports Lindstrom's record of cutting taxes and working with others, regardless of their politics.

Mayor Jean Stothert announces she’s endorsing Brett Lindstrom for Governor.



This is the biggest endorsement yet for the GOP candidate.



“In my mind the best candidate to serve as our next governor is Brett Lindstrom.” pic.twitter.com/Q74HWblr8K — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) April 4, 2022

