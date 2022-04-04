Watch
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert endorses Brett Lindstrom for Nebraska governor Monday

brett lindstrom
Nebraska Unicameral Information Office
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom (District 18) speaks in the Nebraska State Capitol
brett lindstrom
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 15:31:35-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert endorsed Brett Lindstrom for governor Monday.

According to the Nebraska Examiner, the endorsement comes on the same day counties started mailing out early ballots for the May 10 primary race. The mayor supports Lindstrom's record of cutting taxes and working with others, regardless of their politics.

