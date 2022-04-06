Omaha Mayor Stothert issues statement on ordinance, Charter Convention

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Office of Mayor Jean Stothert took time to address two matters: one of which has been the hot topic of the week, the other on a future policy-based matter.

Stothert first distributed a statement in regards to the ordinance approved Tuesday by the Omaha City Council to limit the powers of the health director.

"I have signed the ordinance that creates new checks and balances on the Douglas County Health Director’s authority to issue public health orders during an epidemic," said Stothert through her Deputy Chief of Staff/Communications Carrie Murphy in an email. "I proposed these changes so the city’s elected officials are ultimately accountable for decisions that impact every citizen, not because of pending legal action by the State of Nebraska."

After the council's ordinance passed Tuesday night, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced his decision to drop the ongoing lawsuit against Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse, which was originally leveled in response to a mask mandate that Huse issued for the City of Omaha during an omicron surge of COVID-19 that overwhelmed area healthcare resources.

"I spoke to Attorney General Doug Peterson and I am pleased the State will dismiss the lawsuit against the City. Our revised ordinance creates a better process to address public health emergencies," said Stothert in the same email.

Charter Study Convention

The second announcement from the Omaha mayor was in regards to the selection of members for an upcoming Charter Study Convention. Stothert nominated eight members which must first be approved by the Omaha City Council, while the City Council nominated seven members. Next Tuesday the City Council will vote on the ordinance to create the Convention.

The Charter Study Convention is held in order to include amendments for this year's November election and is held once per decade to consider amendments to the City Charter.

Amendments are created by Stothert and the City Council, then approved or rejected by the selected citizens of the Charter Study Convention, before approved amendments appear on ballots before the general public to vote on during the election.

The Charter Convention is considered a public meeting, and average citizens can propose amendments to the members of the Convention.

This year's Charter Convention will begin May 16 and has a maximum of 10 weeks to finalize the amendment-making process.

The following members have been nominated to be members of the 2022 Charter Study Convention:

Stothert's nominations (must be approved by City Council):



Negil McPherson, Jr. Human Resources Manager, Green Plains

DeJaun Reddick, Executive Director, Hope Center for Kids

John Fox, Business Owner, John Fox Design

Armando Salgado, Business Owner, LingoDocs Marketing

Paul Kratz, Retired City Attorney

Julia Plucker, Attorney, lobbyist

Jorge Sotolongo, Vice-President, NAI NP Dodge

Andrew Prystai, Business Owner, Event Vesta

City Council's nominations:



Rev. J. Scott Barker – nominated by Council President Pete Festersen

Maxwell Morgan – Business Owner, Kush Konsolidated, nominated by Councilmember Juanita Johnson

Tim Pendrell – Nebraska Legislative Aide, nominated by Councilmember Danny Begley

Janet Bonet – Court Interpreter and neighborhood leader, nominated by Council Vice-President Vinny Palermo

Kathleen Kauth – K.T Beck Enterprises nominated by Councilman Don Rowe

Mike Kennedy – Attorney, nominated by Councilman Brinker Harding

Angie Quinn – Baxter Auto Group, nominated by Councilmember Aimee Melton

