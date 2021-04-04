Omaha mayoral candidate RJ Neary casts his vote

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Mayoral candidate RJ Neary cast his ballot for the Omaha primary election at the Douglas County Election Commissioner's office on Saturday.

Neary says he's pleased with how his campaign has been going so far and it was a milestone to be able to see his name on the ballot.

He's looking forward to seeing the results of the primary election on Tuesday and believes the people of Omaha are ready for a change in leadership.

“As late as 8 o'clock last night, I was talking to voters and they seem to respond well to what I was talking about: climate change and affordable housing and making our city more equitable. I look forward to another five weeks of talking to the public and the voters and the citizens of our city about those issues."

Monday is the last day of early in-person voting. Those who received a ballot by mail can still drop their ballot in a dropbox until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The primary is on Tuesday and the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

