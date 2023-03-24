Opponents to anti-drag bill rally at Nebraska Capitol before hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, opponents of an anti-drag bill, also known as LB 371, rallied in Lincoln.

Before a hearing on the bill, which was expected to take place late Friday afternoon or early evening, opponents called on conservative senators to end their attacks on drag queens and the transgender community.

This includes criticism of story hour events during which drag performers read children’s books.

"I really feel like what we are doing is not harmful,” said Rev. Debra McKnight, pastor of Urban Abbey in Omaha. “I feel like it's important to make space, especially for kids who may be gender creative or gender nonconforming, to be safe and breath a little — to be comfortable in their own skin. We always end with a dance and with crafting; it's like the sweetest hour."

Urban Abbey received bomb threats earlier in the week related to its hosting of a drag story hour event.

There will be more on the rally and the hearing for LB 371 on Friday night.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.