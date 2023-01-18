'Parental Bill of Rights' would allow parents to sue teachers and schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Another education bill that's been introduced this session is facing pushback.

Some groups say the bill gives angry parents the right to dictate what can't be taught in a public school.

The bill is LB374 and was introduced by Education Committee Chairman Dave Murman.

The bill establishes a “Parental Bill of Rights” that gives parents access to, among other things, all teaching materials that will be used that year.

It also gives them a process for objecting to the material being taught in class or literature in libraries.

It also allows parents to sue teachers or schools they believe violated their "Parental Bill of Rights".

"It will make it more clear to parents what is being taught in our public schools and give our teachers the confidence to teach what really what parents expect to be taught in our schools,"

The bill is getting pushback from a new group called "Nebraskans for Social Good." They say parents can already object to the material taught in class and say the bill only means more headaches for teachers at risk of being sued by parents upset about the curriculum.

"We don’t need to make more work for teachers in this era of health standards and all of the things teachers are being asked to do. Nebraskans love their teachers and they don't need to make more work for their teachers," Emily Killham, Nebraskans for Social Good.

The bill has been referred to the education committee.

