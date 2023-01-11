Partisan politics already causing problems early into Nebraska's legislative session

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska’s unicameral is one of a kind.

Unlike every other state, we elect our senators on a non-partisan ballot.

The idea is non-partisan legislators help keep the influence of party politics out of our state government.

But lately, the Unicameral’s non-partisan nature has been more of a suggestion than a guideline that’s being followed.

“I am incredibly dismayed that we are seeing an increasing level of partisanship in our unique unicameral non-partisan legislature. We all voluntarily ran for a non-partisan body, we all voluntarily swore oaths to uphold and defend Nebraska’s constitution which includes a non-partisan Nebraska legislature,” said Senator Daniel Conrad who represents District 46.

One sign of increasing partisanship came this week after it took 8 hours of debate for senators to confirm their committee assignments after several voiced concerns about the political makeup of the committees.

While it wasted no time in making its presence known this session, the discussion on bringing more partisanship into the legislature has been a staple for years now.

“Some of the committee chairmen that were elected yesterday said my committee is split 4 to 4. What does that mean? We are partisan we always have been partisan and we always will be partisan,” said Senator Steve Erdman from District 47.

Senator Erdman has been critical of the legislature’s non-partisan nature in the past and this year has introduced a new constitutional amendment, LR2CA, that if passed would pave the way for more partisanship and fundamentally change the way the legislature functions.

LR2CA would transform Nebraska from a unicameral into a bi-cameral legislature with a house and Senate, whose members would be elected on a partisan ballot.

“We need to have a discussion because we just hear one side of it. How wonderful the Unicameral is. If it is so wonderful, why are we the only state that has it? You have to think about that, 49 states can they all be wrong?” said Erdman.

The legislature might not be living up to its non-partisan ideals, but that doesn’t mean the body is ready to abandon George Norris’ vision for a state government without the influence of political parties just yet.

Erdman admits his bill likely won’t make it out of committee and there are still many senators, like Conrad who aren’t ready to give up the fight to keep the unicameral non-partisan.

“The antidote for that is to not double down on partisanship but to adhere to a fidelity to our non-partisan legislature. It's what the people gave to us and they expect us to honor and protect," said Conrad.

