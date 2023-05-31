Pillen signs private school scholarship bill into law; public school advocates plan petition drive to repeal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday signed Legislative Bill 753, the "Opportunity Scholarships Act" into law.

The bill would allow Nebraska taxpayers to donate to organizations that would use the funds to pay for scholarships to private schools and get a dollar-for-dollar match in the form of tax credits. Taxpayers could essentially divert some of their state income tax dues away from the state's general fund to the program. The tax credit can't be for more than half of the total tax bill or $100,000.

But public school advocates are strongly opposed.

"Nebraskans have unequivocally stated time and time again they don't want to see public dollars going to private schools," said Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association.

Private schools "don't have to follow the same testing requirements that our public schools do," Royers said. "They don't have to they don't have to admit everybody. Public schools welcome all kids."

At Creighton Prep, the first-of-its-kind bill for Nebraska is considered a big help for the all-boys Jesuit high school.

"We think it's really important that families be able to choose a school that best fits ... their student's needs and the family's values," said Father Matt Spotts, the school president.

While he says the bill would take time to unfold, he thinks the impact on the nearly 150-year-old school could be big.

"We anticipate and believe that there are families who would love to be able to come here, who can't currently," he said. "And we think that could create a very significant impact for those families and our school community."

The bill allows for up to $25 million worth of the credits in 2024-26. But beyond that, if 90% of the cap is reached, the cap would increase by 25%, with a max cap of $100 million.

Public school advocates, including the state teacher's union, say the fight against the legislation isn't over.

They're planning a petition drive to put the law on hold and bring it to Nebraska voters in November 2024. They could put the law on hold if 10% of Nebraska's registered voters sign a petition. It could go to the voters without placing the bill on hold if they hit 5% of registered voters. The signatures cannot only be collected in one part of the state. Additionally, 5% of the registered voters in 38 counties must sign.

"Summer vacation just started for our teachers and nobody works harder than educators," Royers said. "And let me tell you, we've got educators all across the state fired up and ready to talk to their friends and family and get those signatures so we can let the people of Nebraska decide."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.